We take URS data from our clients end users and turn it into a meaningful results. We work with our users throughout the process to ensure that the solution is relevant. We are committed to providing world class laboratory infrastructure solutions for our esteemed customers
Once we finish our initial analysis followed by detailed engineering, we perform multiple quality checks at factory as well as project site level. These tests are included in the price of the turnkey package. After testing, we deliver the results to our client along with a certification of the process which is delivered commissioned with documentation.
Our goal is to serve our customers with a world class Laboratory No matter the discipline or type of data, we pride ourselves on providing professional results adopting GLP and GMP to design build the world class Laboratory infrastructure..
INNOVATIVE LABSOL,a team works together for you to shape your dreams into creating a world class lab. So if you are a lab manager, facilities manager, Engineer or contractor who is planning, budgeting, or setting up a new lab or expanding existing facilities, we can help with tailored solutions that meet your specific requirements.
We can help coordinate the procurement, delivery, and installation of a fully Operational laboratory and sourcing for the majority of your equipment and Instrumentation needs.
INNOVATIVE LABSOL has designed these product & service as a starting point for your project. The sequence starts from layout planning and design as per ISO 17025 norms keeping in mind environmental and safety practices. Microbiological labs are also designed keeping the clean room conditions in mind.
01.Pharmaceutical Laboratories.
02.Healthcare Laboratories.
03.Educational Laboratories.
04.Environmental Monitoring Laboratory
05.Petrochemical plant test lab
06.NDT and mechanical test lab
07.Polymers and rubber testing lab.
08.Potable and Wastewater Testing Lab
09.Food Products Testing Lab
10.Soil and Seed Testing Lab
11.Microbiological Testing Laboratory