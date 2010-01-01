INNOVATIVE LABSOL,a team works together for you to shape your dreams into creating a world class lab. So if you are a lab manager, facilities manager, Engineer or contractor who is planning, budgeting, or setting up a new lab or expanding existing facilities, we can help with tailored solutions that meet your specific requirements.

We can help coordinate the procurement, delivery, and installation of a fully Operational laboratory and sourcing for the majority of your equipment and Instrumentation needs.

INNOVATIVE LABSOL has designed these product & service as a starting point for your project. The sequence starts from layout planning and design as per ISO 17025 norms keeping in mind environmental and safety practices. Microbiological labs are also designed keeping the clean room conditions in mind.



